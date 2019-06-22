Sabol’s double leads West Virginia to 6-1 win over State College

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Blake Sabol hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-1 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday.

The double by Sabol came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Black Bears a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Brett Kinneman hit an RBI single, driving in Sabol.

Winston Nicacio (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while State College starter Enmanuel Solano (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.