Gretler’s run leads Greensboro to 4-3 win over Delmarva

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Gretler and Jack Herman scored on an error in the second inning to help the Greensboro Grasshoppers secure a 4-3 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday.

The error gave the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Adam Hall hit an RBI single, scoring Nick Horvath.

Greensboro right-hander Osvaldo Bido (8-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Guance (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.