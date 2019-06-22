Rosario’s double leads Batavia to 3-1 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Dalvy Rosario hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 3-1 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday.

The double by Rosario scored J.D. Orr, Igor Baez, and Brayan Hernandez to break a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the ninth, Williamsport saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Matera hit an RBI double, bringing home McCarthy Tatum to get within two.

Starter Jackson Rose (1-1) got the win while Adam Cox (0-1) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.