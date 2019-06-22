Adolph leads Quad Cities over Beloit 7-4

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Ross Adolph had three hits and scored two runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Beloit Snappers 7-4 on Saturday.

Quad Cities took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Cesar Salazar.

Following the big inning, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when John Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Joseph Pena.

The River Bandits later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Joey Gonzalez (2-1) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Snappers, Cobie Vance doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.