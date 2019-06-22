Sports
Sanger’s homer leads Mobile to 6-3 win over Jackson
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Brendon Sanger hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 6-3 win over the Jackson Generals on Saturday.
The home run by Sanger scored Jack Kruger to tie the game 3-3.
The BayBears took the lead for good in the fifth when Kruger hit an RBI double, scoring Jahmai Jones.
Mobile starter Luis Madero (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Joel Payamps (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Despite the loss, Jackson is 6-2 against Mobile this season.
