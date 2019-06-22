Duarte hits walk-off homer in 11th, Corpus Christi beats Springfield 6-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Osvaldo Duarte hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the 11th inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Springfield Cardinals 6-4 on Saturday.

Seth Beer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring George Springer in the first inning to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals came back to take a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning when they crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Brian O'Keefe that scored Alberto Triunfel.

Corpus Christi tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI single, driving in Ramiro Rodriguez.

Duarte homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Brandon Bailey (2-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kodi Whitley (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Corpus Christi took advantage of some erratic Springfield pitching, drawing a season-high 13 walks in its victory.