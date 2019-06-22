Chiu’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 10-5 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Marcus Chiu hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 10-5 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Quakes and a four-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

The home run by Chiu started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Quakes a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Brayan Morales scored on an error and Deacon Liput scored on a single and Devin Mann hit an RBI single.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Josiah Gray (4-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Garrett Schilling (4-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Sean Bouchard homered and singled, driving in four runs for the JetHawks.