Soroka scheduled to start for Braves at Nationals

Atlanta Braves (45-32, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (37-39, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (8-1, 2.12 ERA, .97 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Nationals: Austin Voth (0-0, 0.00 ERA, LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs



The Nationals are 19-16 against the rest of their division. Washington has slugged .437 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .648.

The Braves are 15-11 against NL East Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .648. Matt Adams is 6-for-24 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 21 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 16-for-43 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 7-3, .320 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: day-to-day (dehydration), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: 7-day IL (concussion), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).