Patten leads West Virginia to 8-5 win over State College

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Nick Patten hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the West Virginia Black Bears topped the State College Spikes 8-5 on Sunday. The Black Bears swept the three-game series with the win.

West Virginia batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run home run by Jared Triolo.

Trailing 7-3, the Spikes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Andres Luna hit a two-run double.

The Black Bears tacked on another run in the sixth when Patten hit an RBI single, bringing home Triolo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grant Ford (1-0) got the win in relief while State College starter Jacob Schlesener (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

West Virginia took advantage of some erratic State College pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.