Reed’s double leads Round Rock to 8-3 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- AJ Reed hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 8-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday.

The double by Reed, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Chas McCormick hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Express later added three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Garrett Stubbs drove in two runs and Reed drove in one, while Jack Mayfield hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Taylor Jones doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for Round Rock.

Cionel Perez (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Iowa starter Colin Rea (8-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Donnie Dewees homered and singled for the Cubs.