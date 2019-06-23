Takahashi, Chisholm spur Jackson to 9-1 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jazz Chisholm homered and had three hits, and Bo Takahashi hurled seven scoreless innings as the Jackson Generals beat the Mobile BayBears 9-1 on Sunday.

Takahashi (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing four hits.

Jackson got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Drew Ellis.

The Generals later added a run in the fifth and seven in the seventh to put the game away.

Jeremy Beasley (3-4) went six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Jackson improved to 7-2 against Mobile this season.