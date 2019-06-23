Weber has 3 hits, leads South Bend to 11-10 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Jonathan Sierra doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple, as South Bend beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 11-10 on Sunday.

South Bend started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Andy Weber scored on a single by Tyler Durna.

Trailing 9-5, the Hot Rods cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ford Proctor scored on a wild pitch and Chris Betts hit an RBI single.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Weber scored on an error and Sierra hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowling Green saw its comeback attempt come up short after Grant Witherspoon scored on an error and Beau Brundage hit an RBI double in the ninth to cut the South Bend lead to 11-10.

Brendan King (2-0) got the win in relief while Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

South Bend hit a season-high 10 doubles in its victory.

For the Hot Rods, Witherspoon doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, South Bend improved to 7-3 against Bowling Green this season.