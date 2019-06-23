Golden’s double leads Lancaster to 9-8 win over Rancho Cuca.

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Casey Golden hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 9-8 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday.

The double by Golden capped a three-run inning and gave the JetHawks an 8-6 lead after Ryan Vilade hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 8-8 in the eighth, the JetHawks took the lead for good when Matt McLaughlin hit an RBI single, driving in Austin Bernard.

Salvador Justo (3-1) got the win in relief while Connor Mitchell (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Devin Mann homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Quakes.

Lancaster improved to 12-6 against Rancho Cuca. this season.