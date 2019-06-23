Rodriguez’s double leads Cedar Rapids to 8-6 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Ben Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-6 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday.

The double by Rodriguez gave the Kernels an 8-6 lead and capped a four-run inning for Cedar Rapids. Earlier in the inning, Cedar Rapids tied the game when Yeltsin Encarnacion scored on a wild pitch.

Carlos Suniaga (1-2) got the win in relief while Freddy Pacheco (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.