Costes’ homer leads Fayetteville to 3-2 win over Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Marty Costes hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday. The Woodpeckers swept the four-game series with the win.
The home run by Costes scored Chandler Taylor to give the Woodpeckers a 3-1 lead.
The Pelicans cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cam Balego hit a solo home run.
Austin Hansen (1-0) got the win in relief while Myrtle Beach starter Alexander Vargas (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
For the Pelicans, Balego homered and singled.
Fayetteville improved to 10-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.
