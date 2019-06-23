Hall and Hardin homer to lead AZL Brewers Blue to 4-3 win over AZL Royals

PHOENIX (AP) -- Alex Hall and Kevin Hardin connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Blue to a 4-3 win over the AZL Royals on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the AZL Brewers Blue a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, AZL Royals cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Enrique Valdez.

Harold Chirino (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Woo-Young Jin (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.