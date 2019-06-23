Diaz hits walk-off homer, AZL Indians Red beats AZL Padres 1 3-2

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Yainer Diaz hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Indians Red beat the AZL Padres 1 3-2 on Monday.

In the top of the fifth, AZL Padres 1 scored on an error that brought home Chandler Seagle. In the following at-bat, Chris Givin hit an RBI single, driving in CJ Abrams to give the AZL Padres 1 a 2-0 lead. AZL Indians Red answered in the bottom of the inning when Cesar Idrogo hit a two-run single.

Diaz homered and singled in the win.

Andrew Misiaszek (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Seth Mayberry (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.