Wyatt’s double leads AZL Giants Orange to 10-6 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Wyatt hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 10-6 win over the AZL Giants Black on Monday.

The double by Wyatt scored Heath Quinn and Connor Cannon to give the AZL Giants Orange a 5-3 lead.

The AZL Giants Orange later added three runs in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Cannon hit an RBI triple and then scored on an error, while P.J. Hilson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Miguel Figueroa (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Giants Black starter Sonny Vargas (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.