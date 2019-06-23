Angomas, Geraldo lead the way for San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jean Angomas homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the San Jose Giants defeated the Stockton Ports 7-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Giants and a four-game winning streak for the Ports.

Manuel Geraldo tripled and singled for San Jose.

San Jose got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Angomas advanced to third on a double by Dalton Combs and then scored on an error.

The Giants later added two runs in the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings to finish off the shutout.

San Jose starter Sean Hjelle (2-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brady Feigl (5-3) took the tough loss in the California League game after giving up one run and four hits over five innings.

Jameson Hannah doubled and singled for the Ports. Stockton was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the San Jose staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Stockton is 12-6 against San Jose this season.