Machado, Sanchez lift DSL Marlins over DSL Braves 8-3

, (AP) -- Julio Machado doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs as the DSL Marlins defeated the DSL Braves 8-3 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Marlins swept the short two-game series.

Yoelvis Sanchez homered and tripled with two runs for DSL Marlins.

Down 2-0 in the third, DSL Braves tied it up when Jose Dilone hit an RBI single and Wilmer Smith hit a sacrifice fly.

After DSL Marlins added a run in the third when Jandel Paulino scored on a groundout, the DSL Marlins extended their lead in the fourth inning when Cristhian Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Sanchez.

The DSL Marlins later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Machado and Arquimedes Cumana hit RBI singles, while Sanchez hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Mario Doble (1-1) got the win in relief while Orelvis Rijo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Braves, Dilone singled twice, also stealing two bases.

With the win, DSL Marlins remains undefeated (4-0) against DSL Braves this season.