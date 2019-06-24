Davis leads Buffalo to 10-6 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Jonathan Davis hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 10-6 on Monday.

Davis hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Darwinzon Hernandez and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Tyler Thornburg. Patrick Kivlehan homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Buffalo left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over three innings.

Sam Travis homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Red Sox. Chris Owings doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.