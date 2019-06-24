Smith, Fabian lead AZL Giants Black to 10-2 win over AZL Athletics Gold

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Armani Smith hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Sandro Fabian hit two home runs as the AZL Giants Black beat the AZL Athletics Gold 10-2 on Tuesday.

The triple by Smith, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Black a 3-2 lead before Matt Malkin hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The AZL Giants Black later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh.

Jose Cruz (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dean Kiekhefer (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.