Florentino leads AZL Rangers to 4-2 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Randy Florentino had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday. With the victory, the AZL Rangers swept the short two-game series.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, AZL Mariners cut into the lead when Anthony Lepre hit an RBI single, scoring Sebastian Ochoa.

AZL Rangers answered in the next half-inning when Yenci Pena hit an RBI single, driving in Florentino.

The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the eighth when Heriberto Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Florentino.

AZL Mariners saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lepre hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Rangers lead to 4-2.

Billy Layne Jr. (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Tyler Driver (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Lepre homered and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Mariners.