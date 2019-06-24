Sports
Florentino leads AZL Rangers to 4-2 win over AZL Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Randy Florentino had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday. With the victory, the AZL Rangers swept the short two-game series.
Down 2-0 in the fifth, AZL Mariners cut into the lead when Anthony Lepre hit an RBI single, scoring Sebastian Ochoa.
AZL Rangers answered in the next half-inning when Yenci Pena hit an RBI single, driving in Florentino.
The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the eighth when Heriberto Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Florentino.
AZL Mariners saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lepre hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Rangers lead to 4-2.
Billy Layne Jr. (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Tyler Driver (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Lepre homered and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Mariners.
Comments