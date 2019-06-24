Eierman’s triple leads Stockton to 11-3 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jeremy Eierman hit a run-scoring triple in the second inning, leading the Stockton Ports to an 11-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Monday.

Trace Loehr scored on the play to give the Ports a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs.

Stockton later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Austin Beck and Nick Allen hit RBI singles to help put the game out of reach.

Stockton right-hander Mitchell Jordan (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (3-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Tim Susnara homered and singled for the Rawhide.