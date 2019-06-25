Mota scores winning run, DSL Red Sox2 beats DSL Indians/Brewers 4-3 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Luis Mota scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Red Sox2 topped the DSL Indians/Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday.

Mota scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The DSL Indians/Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Alberis Ferrer hit a three-run home run.

Reliever Efren Diaz (2-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one to get the win. Dahan Batista (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.

Naysbel Marcano homered and singled in the win.