Gomez, Rodriguez lift DSL Cubs1 over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 6-1

, (AP) -- Jonathan Rodriguez had three hits and two RBI, and Jose Gomez allowed just two hits over six innings as the DSL Cubs1 defeated the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 6-1 on Tuesday.

Gomez (2-0) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Down 1-0, the DSL Cubs1 took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Yohendrick Pinango and Rodriguez hit two-run doubles en route to the three-run lead.

The DSL Cubs1 later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Miguel Fabrizio hit an RBI double, while Rodriguez scored on an error in the eighth.

Benony Robles (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.