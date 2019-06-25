Blues sign coach Craig Berube to 3-year contract extension

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

The Blues signed coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension Tuesday after he led St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup championship in his first season in charge.

The Blues were in last place at the start of the year, but Berube led them on an 11-game win streak in January and February to position them for the playoffs. They wound up going 38-19-6 in the regular season, then beat the Jets, Stars and Sharks in the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues beat the Bruins in seven games to win the first championship in their 52-year history.

Berube, who also spent two seasons coaching the Flyers, joined the franchise as an associate coach in 2017. His new deal will be formally announced at a news conference Wednesday.