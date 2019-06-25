Sports
Tom’s home run leads Akron over Harrisburg in 11 innings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday.
The home run by Tom scored Ernie Clement.
In the bottom of the inning, Harrisburg scored on a double-play groundout by Luis Sardinas that brought home Rhett Wiseman. However, the rally ended when Dalbert Siri got Luis Garcia to ground out to end the game.
Jordan Stephens (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jacob Condra-Bogan (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
With the win, Akron improved to 4-1 against Harrisburg this season.
