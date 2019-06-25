Quintana’s homer leads West Michigan to 3-1 win over Dayton

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Quintana hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 3-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday. With the victory, the Whitecaps snapped a six-game losing streak.

The home run by Quintana gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead.

The Whitecaps tacked on another run in the eighth when Quintana hit an RBI single, scoring Wenceel Perez.

Chance Kirby (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Dayton starter Jhon De Jesus (1-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Dayton is 5-2 against West Michigan this season.