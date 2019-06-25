Sports
Ware’s double leads State College to 13-9 win over Mahoning Valley
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Brylie Ware hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 13-9 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday.
The double by Ware capped a three-run inning and gave the Spikes a 7-6 lead after Pedro Pages hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
Mahoning Valley answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to grab a two-run lead, including an error and an RBI double by Henderson De Oleo.
The Spikes later tacked on six runs in the eighth, including a single by Ware that scored Donivan Williams and Stanley Espinal.
Connor Thomas (1-0) got the win in relief while Juan Paredes (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The five extra-base hits for State College included a season-high four doubles.
In the losing effort, the Scrappers recorded a season-high 12 base hits. For the Scrappers, George Valera was a triple short of the cycle, driving home six runs.
