Cruz leads Tijuana to 6-4 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Luis Alfonso Cruz hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-4 on Tuesday.

Cruz hit a three-run shot in the first inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off David Reyes.

Tijuana starter Michael Mariot (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reyes (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Diablos Rojos did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Emmanuel Avila homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Diablos Rojos.