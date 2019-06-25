Allen’s double leads AZL White Sox to 6-4 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jonathan Allen hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 6-4 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Wednesday.

The double by Allen capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL White Sox a 4-3 lead after Bryan Ramos hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the AZL Brewers Gold tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Felix Valerio hit an RBI double, driving in Aaron Familia.

The AZL White Sox took the lead for good in the fifth when Victor Torres scored on a balk.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Justin Friedman (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kelvin Bender (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.