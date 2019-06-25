Van Horn’s homer leads San Jose to 8-4 win over Modesto

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Van Horn hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to an 8-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday.

The home run by Van Horn scored Manuel Geraldo and Jett Manning to give the Giants a 5-4 lead.

The Giants later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Van Horn hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Heliot Ramos to secure the victory.

San Jose starter Matt Frisbee (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Penn Murfee (3-1) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

Jack Larsen tripled and singled for the Nuts.