Wright’s single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 17-10 win over AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshwan Wright hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 17-10 win over the AZL Reds on Wednesday.

The single by Wright came in the midst of an 11-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 12-9 lead. Later in the inning, Marcus Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Shane Selman.

Charles Hall (1-0) got the win in relief while Reinardo Mota (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL Reds chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Chadwick Tromp homered, doubled and singled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. The AZL Reds also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.