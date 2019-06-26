England center backs doubtful for World Cup quarterfinals

England's Millie Bright eyes the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

England could be without center backs Steph Houghton and Millie Bright for the team's Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway.

England coach Phil Neville says "both are major doubts" for Thursday's game in Le Havre.

Neville says Bright is sick after picking up a "virus that's going a little bit through the camp."

Houghton is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in a tackle in Sunday's victory over Cameroon.

Leah Williamson and Abbie McManus are in line to replace Houghton and Bright in central defense.