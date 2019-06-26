Rapinoe’s remark draws tweets and an invitation from Trump

USWNT beats Spain 2-1, advances to quarterfinals of World Cup The USWNT beat Spain 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Megan Rapinoe scored the two goals, both which were penalty kicks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT beat Spain 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Megan Rapinoe scored the two goals, both which were penalty kicks.

Reign FC and US Women’s National Team forward Megan Rapinoe doesn’t want to go to the White House if the United States wins the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and the President of the United States isn’t happy about it.

Could it be the politics of President Donald Trump? Or fact that groups like the Clemson University football team and Baylor women’s basketball team have been given fast food buffets?

In a video from Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe bluntly made her intentions known about a potential White House visit.

“I’m not going to the (expletive) White House,” Rapinoe said.

She also discussed the confidence that the USWNT squad has in every match, but it was the White House comment that stoked reactions just before the United States takes on France in the World Cup quarterfinals on June 28.





Rapinoe has been very forthcoming on her political stances. In 2016 she knelt in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to help bring awareness to America’s treatment of minorities.

During the 2019 World Cup, she has been visibly mute during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and that has brought out many flag-waving critics, including the president.

On Monday, Trump said that it was “not appropriate” for Rapinoe to “protest” during the anthem.

After Rapinoe’s latest comments got to the Commander In Chief, he went to Twitter to respond in a series of three tweets.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump has since invited the US women’s team to the White House “win or lose.” So regardless of the outcome, the team has an invitation to the White House. Just don’t expect Rapinoe to come knocking on the door.