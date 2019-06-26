Yankees homer again, beat Blue Jays on Torres’ RBI in 9th

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in New York. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 8-7. AP Photo

Gleyber Torres lined a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees hit two more homers to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 Wednesday.

Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu connected as the Yankees extended their major league record to 29 straight games with a home run. The AL East leaders overcame two homers and a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., plus an early 5-0 deficit, to finish a power-packed 9-1 homestand.

Now, they'll head straight from Yankee Stadium to England, where they'll enjoy two days off before playing the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on Saturday and Sunday in the first major league games in Europe.

Zack Britton wasn't so great in giving up Cavan Biggio's RBI single in the ninth that made it 7-all. But Britton (3-1) wound up with the win to close out a three-game sweep.

Gregorius got an infield hit off Nick Kingham (3-2) with one out in the ninth, Aaron Hicks walked and Torres followed with his hit.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2/3 innings, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Bauer (6-6) had the 23rd double-figure strikeout game of his career and his fourth this season. The right-hander gave up one run and didn't allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth.

Bauer matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches and held the Royals to three hits.

Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin homered off Jakob Junis in the fourth.

Jason Kipnis, Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow also drove in runs for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

Junis (4-7) allowed four runs in six innings and hasn't won since May 30.

Lucas Duda homered in the ninth for Kansas City off Nick Wittgren.

WHITE SOX 8, RED SOX 7

BOSTON (AP) — José Abreu hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park in the ninth inning as Chicago recovered after blowing the lead in the eighth.

The White Sox had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and hand Chicago closer Alex Colomé (3-1) his first blown save in 17 opportunities.

Matt Barnes (3-3) gave up three straight hits in the top of the ninth — Leury García was caught stealing — including Abreu's 19th homer of the season.

Abreu had three hits and four RBIs, and García also had three hits for Chicago. James McCann had an RBI single and added a solo home run against Chris Sale as Chicago pounced on the Boston starter for five runs in the first three innings.

PADRES 10, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit two of San Diego's five homers, Eric Hosmer drove in four runs and the Padres finished a two-game sweep.

Greg Garcia got the long ball barrage started with a two-run drive in the second inning off Dylan Bundy (3-10). After Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth to make it 6-3, Hosmer went deep with a runner on in the sixth and Hunter Renfroe connected leading off the seventh.

It marked the 10th time this season that Baltimore yielded at least five home runs. Bundy gave up two of them and now has allowed 19 homers in 16 starts.

Jonathan Villar and Pedro Severino homered for the Orioles, who have lost 13 of 14. Baltimore owns the worst record in the majors (22-58) and the worst at home (9-30).

San Diego starter Matt Strahm (3-6) pitched six innings, allowing four runs and five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Craig Stammen got the last four outs for his fourth save.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Colorado.

Dahl connected off Jeff Samardzija for his second career grand slam, with the other coming last Sept. 10 against Arizona. It marked the first grand slam ever hit by a Rockies player in San Francisco.

Dahl added an RBI single in the seventh. He had a two-run shot in the series opener.

The big swing in the series finale backed German Márquez (8-3), who immediately surrendered Pablo Sandoval's homer the next inning but won his second straight decision. Márquezallowed three runs and seven hits, struck out two and walked two over five innings. Wade Davis finished for his 11th save.

Samardzija (4-7) was tagged for five runs and three hits in five innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, DODGERS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar's three-run home gave Arizona a four-run lead before Los Angeles recorded an out, and the Diamondbacks cruised to the win.

The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 55-27, lost for just the second time — both to Arizona in the three-game series — in nine games, while Arizona finished a nine-game homestand 3-6.

Jarrod Dyson had three hits, an RBI and swiped two bases to raise his NL-leading total to 19. He also had a home run-stealing catch over the right-center field fence.

Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double, and pitcher Taylor Clarke (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hit his 26th home run of the season, tying him for for fourth-most before the All-Star break in franchise history.

The Diamondbacks roughed up Tony Gonsolin (0-1) right away in his major league debut.

Gonsolin got his first major league hit in his first career at-bat in the third.