Dugas hits walk-off single, Lakeland beats Clearwater 2-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dayton Dugas hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Clearwater Threshers 2-1 on Wednesday.

Dylan Rosa scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Dugas.

In the top of the fourth, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a double by Matt Vierling that scored Simon Muzziotti. Lakeland answered in the bottom of the inning when Kody Clemens scored on a groundout.

Lakeland starter Garrett Hill went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Mark Ecker (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Keylan Killgore (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.