Solarte, Heineman lift New Orleans over Okla. City 3-1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Yangervis Solarte homered and singled as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday.

Tyler Heineman tripled and singled, also stealing a base for New Orleans.

Okla. City started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Peter hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Solarte hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Rosell Herrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Heineman.

New Orleans right-hander Joe Gunkel (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Logan Bawcom (0-1) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings.

Peter homered and singled for the Dodgers.