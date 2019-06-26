Sports
Solarte, Heineman lift New Orleans over Okla. City 3-1
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Yangervis Solarte homered and singled as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday.
Tyler Heineman tripled and singled, also stealing a base for New Orleans.
Okla. City started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Peter hit a solo home run.
After tying the game in the fourth, the Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Solarte hit a solo home run.
The Baby Cakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Rosell Herrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Heineman.
New Orleans right-hander Joe Gunkel (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Logan Bawcom (0-1) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings.
Peter homered and singled for the Dodgers.
