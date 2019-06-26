Case’s single leads Billings to 7-3 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Cash Case hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-3 win over the Missoula Osprey on Wednesday.

The single by Case came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Mustangs a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jonathan Willems hit an RBI single, scoring Case.

The Mustangs tacked on another run in the ninth when Claudio Finol hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Leonardo Seminati.

Jeffry Nino (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ryan Fritze (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Spencer Brickhouse doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Osprey.