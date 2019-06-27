Brennan leads Hickory to 1-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Tim Brennan allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Columbia Fireflies in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Brennan (7-2) struck out five to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Frainyer Chavez advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a double play.

Christian James (2-6) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Fireflies were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Hickory improved to 5-1 against Columbia this season.