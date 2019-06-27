Mercedes leads Charlotte to 8-5 win over Gwinnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 8-5 on Thursday. With the victory, the Knights swept the short two-game series.

Mercedes hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the third, both off Andres Santiago. Adam Engel homered and singled twice in the win.

Matt Foster (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Gwinnett starter Shane Carle (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Charlotte improved to 10-5 against Gwinnett this season.