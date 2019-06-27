Ibanez’s run leads Nashville to 3-2 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Andy Ibanez scored the decisive run on a forceout in the sixth inning, as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 on Thursday.

Ibanez scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Wisdom scored Carlos Tocci to tie the game 2-2.

After Nashville crossed the plate for one run in the second inning, Memphis went up 2-1 after Kramer Robertson hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Tyler O'Neill hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Scott Heineman singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Starter Wes Benjamin (3-5) got the win while Chris Ellis (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

O'Neill homered and singled for the Redbirds. Robertson doubled and singled.