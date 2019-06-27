Chang and Perez shut out AZL Reds, AZL Mariners wins 3-0

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Danny Chang and Brayan Perez combined for a shutout as the AZL Mariners defeated the AZL Reds 3-0 on Friday.

Perez (1-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five to pick up the win. Miguel Lar (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the second inning, AZL Mariners took a 1-0 lead on a home run by Edwin Gil. The AZL Mariners scored again in the eighth when Johnny Slater hit a solo home run and Cesar Trejo scored on an error.

The AZL Reds were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the AZL Mariners' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.