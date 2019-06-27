Mendoza, Elizalde lead Monterrey to 9-3 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Sebastian Elizalde hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Bravos de Leon 9-3 on Thursday.

The home run by Mendoza scored Tony Campana to give the Sultanes a 6-3 lead.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Elizalde hit a two-run home run, while Felix Perez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Thomas Melgarejo (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Leon starter Yasutomo Kubo (4-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Bravos, Carlos Rivero homered and singled twice.

Monterrey improved to 4-2 against Leon this season.