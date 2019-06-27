Cooke’s homer leads Everett to 7-1 win over Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Billy Cooke hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 7-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday. With the victory, the AquaSox swept the three-game series.

The home run by Cooke gave the AquaSox a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the AquaSox took the lead for good when Carter Bins hit a solo home run.

Aaron Northcraft (1-0) got the win in relief while Vancouver starter Grant Townsend (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.