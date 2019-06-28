Jackson’s double leads Johnson City to 7-4 win over Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Zach Jackson hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Kingsport Mets on Friday.

The double by Jackson, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Terry Fuller hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Johnson City added a run in the fourth when Fuller scored on a double play, the Mets tied the game in the sixth inning when Cole Kleszcz hit a sacrifice fly and Cristopher Pujols hit an RBI single.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the sixth when Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run.

Tyler Peck (1-0) got the win in relief while Nixon Silva (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.