Olivares hits walk-off single in 10th, Tampa beats Florida 6-5

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Pablo Olivares hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Tampa Tarpons beat the Florida Fire Frogs 6-5 on Friday.

Estevan Florial scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Tarpons tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth when Steven Sensley hit an RBI single, scoring Dermis Garcia.

Reliever Matt Wivinis (1-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Walter Borkovich (2-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Florida State League game.

Garcia homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win. Olivares doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Fire Frogs did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

Tampa improved to 9-1 against Florida this season.