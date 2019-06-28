Kivlehan leads Buffalo to 3-2 win over Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan singled three times as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Syracuse Mets 3-2 on Friday.

Buffalo started the scoring in the first inning when Jordan Patterson hit a two-run home run.

Syracuse answered in the next half-inning when Tim Tebow hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Bisons tacked on another run in the seventh when Kivlehan hit an RBI single, scoring Jonathan Davis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Arismendy Alcantara scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Buffalo lead to 3-2.

David Garner (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Syracuse starter Drew Gagnon (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.