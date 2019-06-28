Allen’s single leads Columbus to 6-3 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Greg Allen hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 6-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday.

The single by Allen, part of a five-run inning, gave the Clippers a 3-1 lead before Trayce Thompson hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Louisville cut into the deficit on an RBI double by Brian O'Grady and an RBI single by Narciso Crook.

Columbus starter Michael Peoples (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (4-8) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.